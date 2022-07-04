ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is reminding people not to shoot off illegal fireworks. They define illegal fireworks as anything purchased outside Albuquerque city limits, including unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County.

“Any firework that goes higher than 10 feet, outside a 6-foot radius, and are louder than a pop gun are illegal,” says Chris Romero, Fire Marshal with Albuquerque Fire Rescue. “A good way to remember this, if the label has a warning on it, it’s wrong within the city limits. If a label says ‘caution,’ it is correct within the city limits.”

AFR says they responded to 25 fires last year. City Field Enforcement units issued nearly 29 cease and desist orders for firework use.