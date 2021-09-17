AFR: Man charged in recent fires may also be connected to bosque fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges accused in a string of fires around downtown. Now, Albuquerque Fire Rescue is looking into if he is connected to recent bosque fires. According to a criminal complaint, last Thursday John Ferguson is seen on camera riding his bike where four fires were set including one at what used to be Cafe Laurel near Old Town.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says in 15 minutes three dumpster fires were also ignited. Ferguson is facing arson charges for the crime. However, according to the criminal complaint, Ferguson has been seen watching fire crews and riding his bike near the scene of several bosque fires. All of which AFR says were set on purpose and ignited in dumpsters or by vegetation.

On Tuesday, investigators say Ferguson was in the area of a recent bosque fire. He was detained by the Albuquerque Police Department and questioned but was released because of a lack of probable cause. KRQE News 13 reached out to AFR to find out if they are closer to charging anyone for those bosque fires but have not heard back.