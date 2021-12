ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warehouse in northwest Albuquerque is being declared a total loss following a structure fire early Friday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports a crew responded to a fire at a warehouse on 8th Street near Bellamah Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

Officials state crews applied defensive strategies, applying master streams however, the majority of the building collapsed and is reported to be a total loss. There were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.