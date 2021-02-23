AFR looking for possible occupants in house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are unaccounted for following a house fire in southeast Albuquerque. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a house near Kathryn and I-25.

The blaze happened at a house that fire crews have previously been to before for fires. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says on scene crews could see smoke and flames coming from several sides of the home.

AFR says that crews were eventually pulled out of the house as fire conditions inside became more dangerous. The fire has been extinguished but crews are waiting for everything inside to settle before trying to find any occupants.

“It’s unknown at this point of the home occupants, if they were home at the beginning of the fire or if they are still inside the house,” said AFR PIO Tom Ruiz. The cause of the fire is under investigation.