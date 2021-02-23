AFR looking for possible occupants in house fire

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are unaccounted for following a house fire in southeast Albuquerque. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a house near Kathryn and I-25.

The blaze happened at a house that fire crews have previously been to before for fires. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says on scene crews could see smoke and flames coming from several sides of the home.

AFR says that crews were eventually pulled out of the house as fire conditions inside became more dangerous. The fire has been extinguished but crews are waiting for everything inside to settle before trying to find any occupants.

“It’s unknown at this point of the home occupants, if they were home at the beginning of the fire or if they are still inside the house,” said AFR PIO Tom Ruiz. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES