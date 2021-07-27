AFR looking for 2 people swept away in arroyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are currently looking for two people they believe have been swept away in an arroyo. Crews are set up along Alameda near Balloon Fiesta Park scanning the diversion channel to see if they can spot the two people.

KRQE News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

