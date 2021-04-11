AFR lieutenant recognized as New Mexico firefighter of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque firefighter is being recognized for his work with cadets who have gone through the training academy. Lieutenant John McGee received the first New Mexico firefighter of the year award from AT&T and the American Lung Association.

Lt. McGee has been with AFR for 14 years and is a paramedic instructor involved with training videos and podcasts for cadets. “We make sacrifices everyday and I’m not special by any means, hundreds could have earned this award so, I’m just really proud we’re being acknowledged,” said Lt. McGee.

He says he hopes to inspire younger firefighters to continue to work to a high standard and says he is thankful for his family’s support.