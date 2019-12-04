AFR launches program to teach city employees lifesaving skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue hopes other city employees can help in an emergency.

Tuesday, they introduced the Lifesaver Program for all city employees. It trains all of them with critical lifesaving skills. That includes CPR, recognizing signs of a heart attack, and using Narcan.

“This is one of the things where people ask, how can you make a difference? How can you be a better citizen? This is actually a phenomenal way. Whether it’s your friends or your family or a complete stranger, you can save a life in Albuquerque,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

More than 2,000 employees have already been trained. Officials hope every city employee will complete the program by the end of 2020.