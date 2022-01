ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire in Taylor Ranch that killed five pets. Fire crews responded to the call near Unser and Montano around 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Crews got the fire under control within about 20 minutes, but three dogs and two cats did not make it out. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.