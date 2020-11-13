AFR investigating second tire shop fire in 2 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what led to a fire at a tire shop near Juan Tabo and Constitution Thursday night. The manager of Firestone said the fire broke out in a storage area where old tires are kept.

Crews have put that fire out and no one was hurt. It comes just a day after a fire at another tire shop, the Big-O Tires, just a couple of blocks south of the Firestone. AFR says they are investigating both fires but it’s too early to give any other details.

