AFR investigates suspicious odor at Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to reports of a suspicious odor at Presbyterian Hospital at Central and I-25 Wednesday afternoon.
AFR says they were called to the hospital Wednesday due to a suspicious odor found near a construction site. A spokesperson for Presbyterian Hospital says some staff was relocated from the affected area.
AFR reports that hazmat crews have successfully cleared the scene safe and no injuries were reported.
AFR is currently on scene at @PresHealth main hospital for reports of a strange odor. All non essential personnel have been to a safe area. Please avoid the area. No injuries to report. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/Ovv4jk3vqM— Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) August 19, 2020