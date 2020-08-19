AFR investigates suspicious odor at Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to reports of a suspicious odor at Presbyterian Hospital at Central and I-25 Wednesday afternoon.

AFR says they were called to the hospital Wednesday due to a suspicious odor found near a construction site. A spokesperson for Presbyterian Hospital says some staff was relocated from the affected area.

AFR reports that hazmat crews have successfully cleared the scene safe and no injuries were reported.

