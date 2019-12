ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a house fire overnight Monday.

Crews responded to a 911 call about smoke coming from a vacant home on Signal northeast near San Pedro and Alameda around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived they immediately got the fire under control.

Crews later determined that the fire started in the basement. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.