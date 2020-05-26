AFR investigates fire at Encino Terrace Apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire at a northeast Albuquerque senior apartment complex early Tuesday morning. AFR responded to the Encino Terrace Apartments around 12:21 a.m. in response to a fire alarm however, the call was upgraded to an active fire while crews were en route to the scene.

As crews arrived, apartment residents were already evacuating the 11 story building and told firefighters the blaze was on the eighth floor. A total of 25 AFR units responded to the scene and crews initiated evacuation and fire suppression efforts.

AFR states the building’s fire sprinkler suppression system had put out the fire before crews arrived. A woman who had suffered injuries from the fire was found near the stairwell on the eighth floor by crews.

She was rescued and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. There were no other injuries to residents or fire personnel.

The blaze was contained to a single apartment unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.