ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of a deadly fire in southwest Albuquerque.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 86th Street and Tower. According to AFR, the fire broke a window which accelerated flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but found a man in a wheelchair that was deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.