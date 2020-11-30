AFR investigates cause of outside fire near Central, San Pedro

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to an outside fire in the area of Central and San Pedro on Sun. Nov. 29, 2020. (KRQE/ Chelsea Pomales)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what may have caused an outside fire near San Pedro and Central on Sunday evening. AFR reports around 9:05 p.m., crews found a pile of garbage on fire against the outer wall of a building.

The department states that the outside fire extended into the building and additional crews were called to fight the blaze. AFR says that crews fought the fire from the inside of the building until the fire broke through the roof.

Crews then fought the fire from the exterior and were able to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

