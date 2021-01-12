AFR investigates cause of fire at Dollar General in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a fire at an Albuquerque Dollar General Tuesday night, that may have been set on purpose. Crews responded earlier Tuesday evening to the fire at the Dollar General on Second Street near I-40. AFR says six people were in the store at the time but were quickly evacuated while crews put the fire out, which required them to cut through four layers of roofing.

The contents of the store have been deemed a total loss but no one was hurt. Initial reports said someone lit it intentionally in the clothing section but beyond that, AFR says the fire is under investigation. This is the second arson at a local retailer in recent days. On Saturday night, the Albuquerque Police Department says a group of people set multiple fires inside the Uptown Target.

