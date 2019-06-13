New Mexico

AFR investigates car fire at Volcano Vista High School

by: Allison Keys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) A bizarre fire took place Wednesday night at Volcano Vista High School. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the call of a vehicle that had erupted in flames in the parking lot.

The incident happened while several sporting events were taking place at the school. Crews were able to put the fire out, but not before it caught some nearby bushes on fire.

AFR says no one was injured. They say the cause of the fire isn’t clear but they don’t suspect arson.

