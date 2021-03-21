AFR investigate fatal NE house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday morning that resulted in one death. Crews arrived around 6:15 a.m. to a single-family home on fire at 11104 San Jacinto Ave. NE.

Officials say AFR extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Two men were located at the home – one was able to get out by himself, safely. The second man was located by fire crews in the back bedroom of the house and was evacuated but had died. Officials say the fire was mainly confined to the attic with major smoke damage throughout the home.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.