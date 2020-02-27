AFR hosts annual mass casualty incident drill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some high school students, paramedics, and police got a life lesson in mass casualties. More than 150 students participated in mock incidents on Thursday.

This one was a mass shooting. Students put on realistic makeup to help set the scene. The exercise wasn’t just about awareness but about empowerment.

“We want people to feel like they have somebody to help them, we want people to feel safe, and we want people to feel empowered to do something good in a bad situation,” said EMS Training Captain Stephany Perea.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has a life saver program that trains civilians in these situations.

