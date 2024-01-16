ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A house was severely damaged during a fire Monday night, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The fire took place at a single-story home on Cagua Drive NE near Lomas Boulevard NE and San Pedra Drive NE. The AFR unit that first arrived on the scene reported 30-foot flames coming from the area, AFR said.

The fire spread to the trees surrounding the house and was threatening the neighbors. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of AFR’s arrival, and there were no injuries.

AFR said the house had burned previously and that there were no injuries. Officials are looking into the cause of the latest fire.