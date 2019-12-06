AFR: Fire in northeast Albuquerque house caused by floor heater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Friday morning.

Around 7:03 a.m. crews responded to a residence on the 500 block of Grove St. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the AC unit on the roof. Firefighters determined the smoke was not coming from the AC and were able to enter the home where they discovered heavy smoke.

A 100-pound unconscious dog was found inside the home in addition to a smaller, conscious dog. Both were rescued from the house and the larger dog was taken to receive care.

The fire was under control by approximately 7:28 a.m. AFR reports there were no injuries to firefighters.

Crews determined that an old floor heater was the cause of the fire and that the incident is not under investigation at this time.