AFR extinguishes structure fire in northeast Albuquerque

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue were able to contain a structure fire in the northeast part of the city Thursday night. AFR reports that on Thursday around 10:17 p.m. crews responded to a residence located on the 200 block of General Chennault where they discovered a single-story home surrounded by heavy smoke. One fire engine was able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to the home’s garage.

Residents of the home were able to self evacuate and had no injuries. AFR crews were able to rescue the family dog from the house.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire to be electrical. AFR reports there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians during the incident.

