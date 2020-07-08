AFR extinguishes small structure fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the northwest region of the city on Wednesday morning. AFR reports that fire crews arrived at a residence on the 800 block of Hidalgo Circle around 5:03 a.m. where they initially saw no smoke or flames coming from the structure.

After searching the house, crews found light smoke coming from the kitchen ceiling. Firefighters exposed sheet rock and found a small smoldering fire in the roof.

They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, quickly extinguishing it. AFR reports there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.