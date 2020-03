ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says crews showed up to fight the house fire at Third and Hazeldine around 6 p.m. Monday evening and managed to put it out about an hour and a half later.

They say the structure sustained extensive damage but was reported to be vacant. No firefighters or civilians were hurt but crews found a dog dead on the scene. No word on how the fire started.