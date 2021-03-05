AFR extinguishes fire at vacant northeast Albuquerque home

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a home in northeast Albuquerque on the morning of March 5, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has extinguished a fire at a vacant home early Friday morning. AFR reports crews responded to reports of the fire around 5 a.m. and upon arriving at the home on Aspen near Constitution Ave. and Eubank Blvd., firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the vacant single-story residence.

Officials say crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, eventually putting it out. AFR says one home to the east had slight fire exposure damage as a result of the flames.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.