AFR extinguishes fire at office in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at an office in Old Town late Tuesday night. AFR report that crews arrived at a State Farm office located near Duran’s Pharmacy where firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the office building.
Crews were able to contain the fire to a single structure and extinguished the fire quickly. There were no reported to injuries to firefighers or civilians.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
