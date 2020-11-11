AFR extinguishes fire at northeast Albuquerque tire shop

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews responded to a fire at a Big O Tire shop in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the shop on Juan Tabo around 5:23 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

AFR says 14 units were dispatched to the scene and the fire was extinguished quickly. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time. There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians.

