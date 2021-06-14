AFR extinguishes fire at apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue put out a fire at the Arioso Apartments in the northeast part of the city Monday night. According to AFR, at approximately 8:15 p.m., AFR received a call of a fire, and once they arrived on the scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the complex.

AFR says firefighters had to break down walls to search for the fire in a second-story apartment. AFR says they had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

AFR says there were no reported injuries to occupants of the apartment complex. Two occupants were displaced but a temporary apartment was found for them.

AFR says one firefighter was injured due to a dog bite. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was provided.