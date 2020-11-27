AFR extinguishes fire at abandoned home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews have extinguished a fire at an abandoned single-story residential home in the northeast part of the city on Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene on Espejo St. near Eubank and Constitution around 4:15 a.m. where they saw flames coming from the roof of the house.
According to AFR, as crews worked to extinguish the fire, a portion of the roof collapsed and crews had to exit the structure and fight the blaze from the exterior of the house. No injuries were reported by AFR crews or civilians.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and as the home was abandoned, no residents were displaced. AFR believes squatters were inside the house and this could be a reason that the fire started. However, at this time the fire is under investigation.
