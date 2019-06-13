AFR: Elena Gallegos Fire not sparked by natural causes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say a fire in the Sandia Foothills was not sparked by natural causes, but they haven’t determined what.

The Elena Gallegos Fire began Tuesday and has since burned 56 acres. At one point, it climbed up a hill toward homes. Crews say flames were stopped just 800 yards away.

They say a boost in weed growth helped flames spread quickly. “We’ve had recent rainfall, we’ve had cooler temperatures than normal, but we cannot let our guard down as a community,” Chief Paul Dow said.

Crews say the fire is under control. They’re asking everyone to avoid the burned areas for at least the next 24 hours.

The city is currently in stage 1 fire restrictions, which means no open flames or smoking in open spaces.