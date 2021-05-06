AFR discusses preparations for ‘difficult wildfire season’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures continue to rise in the state, so does the threat of wildfires breaking out. And with the recent Three Rivers Fire down in Ruidoso, experts are warning that this could be the beginning of a very difficult wildfire season. Public Information Officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue Thomas Ruiz discusses how they are preparing.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has four Wildland Taskforce stations throughout the city. The Taskforce stations can respond immediately to Wildland fires in and around the City of Albuquerque with type I engines (large pumpers), VI engines (brush trucks), and members with advanced Wildland training.

Members of the task force stations undergo many hours of training to prepare them for combating Wildland fire with ground and aerial suppression tactics. Albuquerque Fire Rescue also participates in the New Mexico Resource Mobilization Plan. This multi-agency plan enables Albuquerque Fire Rescue to assist our fellow firefighting agencies in fighting Wildland fires in New Mexico and neighboring states. For more detailed information on Albuquerque Fire Rescue, go to cabq.gov/fire.