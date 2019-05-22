Albuquerque-Metro

AFR designates westside fire station as 'Wildland Division Station'

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:13 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 04:13 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new team of firefighters will be helping with wildfires this season. 

AFR has designated Station 22 near Unser and Paradise as the fifth Wildland Division Station in Albuquerque. It allows for six more firefighters to assist with wildland fires, and the station will also receive a new brush truck. 

Firefighters are reminding people there's still high fire danger despite the wet spring. 

"We've had this nice cool front that came in late spring as well as the moisture, but we have the annual grasses that are above normal height that are prone for extreme fire behavior," AFR Lt. Brian Fox said. 

City council funds paid for the truck, which cost $150,000. The department paid for an additional $20,000 of equipment. 

