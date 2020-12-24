ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a residential fire Thursday morning around 11:20 a.m. Officials say the first units to arrive reported a shed on fire at a house on the 4500 block of Rincon Rd. NW. The fire was also in danger of jumping to a nearby house.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other structures. One person was also rescued from the shed and transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and burns.
The condition of the person rescued is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
- New Mexico COVID-19 survivor calls recovery a miracle
- Reed: US adversaries having a good ‘chuckle’ with Trump’s veto of defense bill
- AFR crews save person from NW shed fire
- Stranded sea turtles rescued along Cape Cod taken to Wonders of Wildlife for rehab
- 80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable