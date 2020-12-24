AFR crews save person from NW shed fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a residential fire Thursday morning around 11:20 a.m. Officials say the first units to arrive reported a shed on fire at a house on the 4500 block of Rincon Rd. NW. The fire was also in danger of jumping to a nearby house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other structures. One person was also rescued from the shed and transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and burns.

The condition of the person rescued is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

