AFR crews return from west coast fires

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have returned from their work on the west coast fires. The department reported on Saturday, September 19 that all of its resources have returned.

A four person, REM team was assigned to the Hidden Fire while four personnel were assigned to the Bear Fire and the North Complex Fire. Three personnel and a Task Force Leader were assigned to the Moc Fire, Peak Fire, and the CZU Complex Fire.

The teams were deployed in August with all of the resources combined spending 69-days deployed on the wildfires. AFR captured and shared pictures from their experiences on social media.

