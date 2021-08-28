AFR crews respond to southeast apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a two-story apartment on fire Friday night around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 5700 Kathryn SE, they noticed smoke and flames coming from the second story. Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries to civilians or fire crews. Officials say AFR worked with the property owner to ensure all occupants had a place to stay. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.