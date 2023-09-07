AFR and NM Gas are on the 4100 block of Ridgeley Ave NE. | Courtesy of AFR

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a home explosion in Nob Hill Thursday. The explosion was near Ridgeley Ave. and Montclaire Dr. According to AFR’s Facebook page, two individuals who were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also say the owner was able to secure the three dogs that were in the yard.

Currently, utility crews are working to shut off gas and electricity to the home. AFR says surrounding homes are being evacuated until the gas can be shut off at the main.

No other information has been released at this time.