ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a fire in the bosque near Atrisco Dr. and Riverview Dr. AFR says it approximately half an acre is burning with two ft. flames. Winds are gusting approximately 30 miles per hour out of the southeast area.

A fire has started in the bosque in Albuquerque near I-40. Winds in the metro are gusting to ~30 mph out of the southeast. @krqe #NMFire #NMwx pic.twitter.com/5I36XgHZTg — Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) April 18, 2022