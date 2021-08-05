AFR crews put out northwest Albuquerque house fire

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a single-story residential structure fire in northwest Albuquerque, August. 5, 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Thursday morning, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a single-story residential structure fire in northwest Albuquerque. The home was near Menaul Blvd and 12th Street. Once they arrived, AFR says they found an exterior patio awning that was impinging on the main structure.

AFR reports there was major damage to the exterior and interior of the house. They also say the home is no longer tenable.

There were no reports of injuries and AFR is investigating the cause of the fire. No other information has been released at this time.

