AFR crews meet parents of premature baby they helped deliver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews got to meet the parents of a premature baby they rescued just a few weeks ago. AFR says crews were called to help the baby born unexpectedly at just 25 weeks back on December 15.

Her pulse was low and the parents started CPR until an ambulance took her to the hospital. The baby weighed a pound and was about 13 inches long. She is still being cared for at the UNM NICU and has already doubled in weight.

On Saturday, the parents and their family met the paramedics and firefighters who saved her life.

