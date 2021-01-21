AFR crews extinguish mobile home fire in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews respond to the scene of a mobile home fire on Thursday, January 21, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were able to extinguish a fire at a mobile home on Thursday morning. AFR reports that a neighbor noticed flames coming from a mobile home at Volcano Rd. in northwest Albuquerque.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a mobile home with flames and smoke coming from the back of the structure. AFR began fighting the fire while also performing a search of the structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes and the mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

AFR says the mobile home received extensive fire and smoke damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

