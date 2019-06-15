AFR crews contain brush fire behind ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire rescue responded to a brush fire broke out behind the ABQ BioPark Friday. The incident, which occurred around 10:55 p.m., required fire crews to work throughout the night to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Firefighters succeeded in achieving 100% containment on the one-acre fire along the bike path west of the Botanical Garden. The fire which was threatening nearby structures did not cause any injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The bike path between Mountain and Central was closed Saturday morning. Levy Road is open to both foot and bicycle traffic.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.