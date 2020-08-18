AFR crews clean up spill on downtown I-25 on-ramp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Crews were busy Tuesday afternoon cleaning up a diesel spill on a downtown I-25 on-ramp. This was the scene on the southbound ramp at Central where a tanker carrying 1,300 gallons of diesel got clipped and started leaking. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews used sand to soak up the fuel. They say no one was hurt.

