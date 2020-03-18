AFR contains bosque fire near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a bosque fire near Tingley Beach on Tuesday.

The small blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. south of Tingley on the east side of the river. Crews say the fire burned under two acres.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire just before nightfall despite gusty winds. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

As of Wednesday morning, all trails in the area are back open.

