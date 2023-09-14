ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue hosted a ceremony Thursday to celebrate firefighter promotions. During the event, AFR Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo also recognized individuals, crews, and divisions that demonstrated skills and service to the community. “This is where it all started, the fire academy. I’m sure all the family members remember coming for family night here with your cadet who is now promoting up through the ranks,” said Chief Jaramillo.

Family members placed pins on those who were promoted to a higher rank.