ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said the cause of a fire that broke out at the Atkore United Poly Systems on August 6 has been classified as undetermined. Investigators said the fire took about 5 hours to bring under control after starting around 2:30 p.m. They said the south end of the structure, multiple forklifts, and other equipment that processed the plastic was damaged.

According to AFR, there was a vehicle parked in an area near where employees take smoke breaks. However, since there was no evidence that a cigarette was thrown out and no employee admitted to throwing out a cigarette, the theory could not be proven. AFR said there is no evidence the fire was intentionally started.