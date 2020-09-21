AFR, BCFD prevent house fire in southwest Albuquerque from spreading

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire in the southwest region of the city on Monday morning. AFR reports that BCFD crews responded around 10:07 a.m. to a home on the 7600 block of Autumn Sky Road where firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The residents of the home were outside as crews arrived at the scene. While AFR crews tried to suppress the fire, BCFD conducted a primary search of the home.

Crews were able to prevent the main body of the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and firefighters were also able to perform a secondary search to make sure all occupants were safe. The departments were able to get the fire under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

AFR reports one neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown.