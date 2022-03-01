ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in the South Valley. This is along 2nd St. near Avenida Cesar Chavez.
Video shows crews battling large flames. AFR said a shed or makeshift apartment caught fire on the property. They have since got it under control. No one was hurt, and no word yet on what led to the fire.