ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to a wide variety of calls, but this one might be one of the cutest.

Wednesday morning, Engine 19, located near Comanche and Carlisle, responded after getting a call that a dog got its head stuck in a wall. Fortunately, firefighters were able to break one of the blocks so the husky could pull free.

AFR says it’s always happy to help with dog rescues.