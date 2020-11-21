AFR, APD arrest repeat arsonist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue announced the arrest of an arsonist with a long criminal history. Anthony Tolbert, 49, is linked to dozens of fires in the Albuquerque Downtown area over the past 13 years, including several within the past few weeks.

Officials say the arrest comes after attempts to connect Tolbert with fires in downtown, including several complaints filed by citizens and business owners. He was arrested on third degree felony arson charges, which could lead to three years in jail along with a $5,000 fine.

According to an AFR press release, Tolbert has been previously arrested for several misdemeanors over the last two years, including criminal trespassing, indecent exposure, and arson. Tolbert was last arrested after reports of him lighting a fire near Mountain and First Street.