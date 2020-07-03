AFR among busiest fire departments in America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is on a list that it doesn’t necessarily want to be on. They’ve been voted one of the busiest departments in the country.

AFR comes in as the 25th busiest fire department nationwide that is not per capita. The department took 105,526 calls in 2019. A majority of which were 96,000 EMS calls. And Engine 5 at the busiest fire station in the city is the 12th busiest fire truck in the country.

While the numbers are high, they are better than last year when AFR took 110,000 calls. AFR has been working to reduce its call volume with programs designed to identify and help frequent callers who often resort to calling 911 to get basic healthcare.