AFR: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The cause of a deadly residential fire in southwest Albuquerque that killed two people and hospitalized another is under investigation.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the area of Central and Old Coors to a fire at a single-family residence with victims trapped inside. Fire officials arrived at the scene where they discovered smoke and flames.

Officials report two deceased victims were removed from the structure while another person was transported to UNMH. The condition of that individual remains unknown at this time.

AFR was able to clear the structure and extinguish the fire. Crews remained at the scene early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.